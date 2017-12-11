Street Lighting Modernization Program

For the week of December 11, no work is planned. Please contact Robert Zak, Civil Engineering Division, at (310) 458-2283 with any questions/concerns regarding this project.

Montana Avenue Traffic Signal Replacement

For the week of December 11, no work is planned. Work along Montana will resume January 8, 2018. If you have any questions, please contact the City’s Project Manager, Andrew Maximous, at (310) 458-8291.

Marine Park Irrigation Retrofit Project

For the week of December 11, the contractor will continue working on the installation of electrical conduits at Marine Park. The contractor will also be restoring striping on Dewey Street on Monday December 11, 2017. Please plan accordingly and avoid this area if possible. Should you have any questions, please contact Carlos Rosales, Project Manager (310) 458-8721 ext. 2620 or Daniel Lee, Construction Manager, (714) 730-9052.

Parking Structure #5 Tenant Improvement Project

For the week of December 11, construction will take place in Parking Structure #5 at 1440 4th street and anticipates affecting the sidewalk in front of the building with the sidewalk pedestrian tunnel, lasting until 12/31/17. During this time, there will be intermittent closure of a single lane of south-bound traffic between 8:00 am and 3:00 pm Monday thru Friday; Should you have any questions, please contact Tim Purcell, Project Manager (310) 458-2205 ext. 5027

Storm Drain Catch Basin Pipe Screens Project

For the week of December 11, no work is planned. Please contact Public Works Inspector Randall Martinez, Civil Engineering Division, (310) 628-9362 with any questions or concerns regarding this project.

Parking Structure Repair Project

For the week of December 11, Parking Structure 10 will be undergoing a series of retrofits and maintenance work. Construction may temporarily impact parking. Entrances and exits to the garage will be left open for smooth traffic flow. Please contact Robert Zak, Civil Engineering Division, at (310) 458-2283 with any questions/concerns regarding this project.