On February 9, at about 2:57 a.m.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of 4th Street regarding suspicious persons loitering in a carport. Officers arrived and saw a subject exiting the rear of a Jeep Cherokee. The subject walked out and met up with two other subjects. As officers approached the subjects, one of the subjects ran off. Officers were able to detain two subjects at 5th Street and Washington Avenue. The third subject was located at the 4th Street and Idaho. Officers determined the Jeep Cherokee had been rummaged through but the owner of the Jeep was unable to locate any missing property. Officers found a vehicle key on one of the subjects. The vehicle was located nearby and was reported stolen on February 8. Two subjects were taken into custody. The third subject was identified and released.

Victor Manuel Figueroa, 20, from Los Angeles was arrested for vehicle tampering and a probation violation. Bail was set at $10,000. Gerardo Martinez, 20, from Los Angeles was arrested for vehicle theft, bail was set at $25,000.