Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

On September 21, at about 9:27 a.m.

Officers responded to a radio call for service in the 1500 16th Street regarding a possible stolen vehicle with a subject in the car. The reporting party was the owner of the car and had reported it stolen to SMPD several days ago. Officers detained the subject for an investigation. Officers spoke with the victim/reporting party and learned the subject did not have permission to possess or be in the car. A search of the subject and his property led to the recovery of several credit cards belonging to another person. The suspect was taken into custody. Donovan Michael Parker, 48, homeless, was arrested for grand theft auto, receiving stolen property and possession of a credit card with intent to defraud. Bail was set at Bail $35,000.