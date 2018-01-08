Downtown

Santa Monica Public Library and the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Westside Coalition partner to the legacy of Dr. King with Still…Fighting for the Dream, a documentary screening and discussion on Thursday, January 11, at 6 p.m. in the Main Library’s Auditorium, 601 Santa Monica Blvd.

The celebration begins at 6 p.m. with an opening reception. At 6:30 p.m., the program continues with a screening of the Perception Group’s Still…Fighting for the Dream, a documentary on the struggle for voting rights, as told through the story of freedom fighter Fannie Lou Hamer, and how that struggle continues today. Following the screening, former Santa Monica Mayor Nat Trives leads a discussion with film director Carla Dupree, Freedom Riders and former L.A. City Councilmembers Robert Farrell and Richard Tuttle, Santa Monica League of Women Voers President Barbara Inatsugu, and Perception Group writer Larry Robinson.

This program is free and open to all. Seating is limited and on a first arrival basis. The Santa Monica Public Library is wheelchair accessible. For disability-related accommodations, call Library Administration at (310) 458-8606 at least one week prior to event. The Main Library is served by Big Blue Bus routes 1, R10 and 18. Ride your bike. Bicycle parking racks are available at the library.