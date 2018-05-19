Mentorship nonprofit Step Up announced today that it will honor actress and activist Regina Hall at their annual Inspiration Awards presented by The Coach Foundation on June 1 in Beverly Hills. The star-studded charity luncheon will benefit Step Up’s confidence building programs, and recognize Hall and Step Up teen Vivi for their commitment to this cause. Step Up believes all girls should have the opportunity to fulfill their potential, and the Inspiration Awards raise 45% of the funds Step Up needs to reach girls in the Los Angeles community for one year.

“The Inspiration Awards recognizes impact of mentorship and sharing our voices and platforms with others,” Step Up CEO Jenni Luke said. “As Step Up celebrates our 20th year of service, we’re excited to be honoring true allies in our mission in Regina Hall and Step Up graduating senior Vivi. Both honorees inspire women and girls everywhere to fulfill their potential.”

Regina Hall began her acting career in the late 1990’s while simultaneously earning a master’s degree from New York University. With numerous film and television credits to her name, Regina Hall has emerged as one of Hollywood’s most sought after comedic actresses. She was most recently seen on the big screen in Girls Trip alongside Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah and Tiffany Haddish. Directed by Malcom D. Lee, the film was released by Universal and went on to make over $140 million worldwide and was one of the biggest and most talked about films in the Summer of 2017. Coming soon, Hall is starring in the film, Support the Girls for Magnolia Pictures. The film centers on, ‘Lisa” played by Hall, who doesn’t love the sports bar that she manages, but loves her employees more than anything. Written and directed by Andrew Bujalski, the film is slated to be released on August 24th, 2018.

Hall is also set to executive produce Little for Universal, alongside Girls Trip Producer Will Packer and “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris. Issa Rae and Marsai Martin have been set to star in Little, which follows a woman who receives a second-chance to relive a younger version of herself when the hardships of adulthood become too difficult.

On television, Hall most recently appeared in guest roles on FOX’s “Grandfathered”, HBO’s “Insecure”, and ABC’s “Black-ish.” In January 2015, she starred in the Lifetime film With This Ring. Other past television roles include a guest starring role on the FX series “Married” as well as the role of Deputy D.A. Evelyn Prince on “Law & Order: LA” and Coretta Lipp on “Ally McBeal.”

This year marks the 20th year of service for Step Up, founded in Los Angeles in 1998 by Kaye Popofsky Kramer. Step Up now offers confidence-building after-school and weekend mentorship programs for high school girls living or going to school in under-resourced communities in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Dallas and Atlanta. The event’s media partners are Modern Luxury Angeleno and Variety.

Step Up propels girls living or going to school in under-resourced communities to fulfill their potential by empowering them to become confident, college-bound, career-focused, and ready to join the next generation of professional women.

To purchase tickets for the event, please visit SUWN.org/IA or call 213.316.2032

Submitted by Andy Gelb/Elyse Weissman, SLATE PR