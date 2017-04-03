Main Library

Teens in grades 8 to 12 are invited to attend a 3D design workshop at the Santa Monica Public Library this Spring Break. During the workshop teens will create a character or scene from a favorite book or story using the 3D design software Tinkercad and the Library’s 3D printer. Once printed, the designs will be on display for two weeks in the library as an exhibit of book-themed scenes. This free program will consist of three workshops to be held on the following dates: Tuesday, April 4, Thursday, April 6, and Wednesday, April 12, from 2 – 4 p.m. in the Computer Classroom at the Santa Monica Main Library. The library is located at 601 Santa Monica Blvd. No prior experience is required but participants must attend all three workshops. Space is limited, call (310) 458-8621 to register.