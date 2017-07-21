Attention, aspiring teen writers! If interested in exercising your creative muscles and learning from published authors, the Write On! Teen Writers’ Workshops at Santa Monica Public Library is the place to be. There are two four-day sessions, one for incoming grades 6-8 and another for incoming grades 9-12. Workshops take place from 3-5 p.m. in the Activity Room at the Main Library, 601 Santa Monica Blvd. Registration is required, and teens must be able to attend all four days of their workshop session.

The schedule and authors for the high school workshop (grades 9-12) are:

Tuesday, July 25: Introductory session with ice-breakers, games, and writing exercises (led by library staff)

Wednesday, July 26: Maurene Goo (author of I Believe in a Thing Called Love)

Thursday, July 27: Daniel Sweren-Becker (author of The Ones)

Friday, July 28: Jen Wang (graphic novels including The Lumberjanes and Adventure Time series and the graphic novel In Real Life with Cory Doctorow)

The schedule and authors for the middle school workshop (grades 6-8) are:

Tuesday, August 1: Introductory session with ice-breakers, games, and writing exercises (led by library staff)

Wednesday, August 2: Greg Pincus (author of The Homework Strike and The 14 Fibs of Gregory K.)

Thursday, August 3: Leslie Margolis (author of Girls Acting Catty, Boys are Dogs and If I Were You)

Friday, August 4: Aileen Leijten (graphic novels including Lint Boy)

As part of the workshops, teens are encouraged to work on and submit two pieces of writing for consideration of inclusion in an online ‘zine to be posted on the Library’s website. Pieces written before the workshop are fine too, and teens can polish the pieces during the workshops.

Teens from both sessions will be invited to an after-hours party on Friday, August 25 where they will be encouraged to share their work with family and friends while enjoying refreshments and fun activities.

To register, please call 310-458-8621 or come to the Main Library Youth Reference Desk. Workshops are limited to 15 teens per four-day session.

All Library programs are free and open to all ages. Seating at events is limited and on a first arrival basis. The Santa Monica Public Library is wheelchair accessible. For disability-related accommodations, call Library Administration at (310) 458-8606 at least one week prior to event. The Main Library is directly served by Big Blue Bus lines 1, R10 and 18. Lines 2, 3, R3 and 9 stop nearby. Ride your bike. Bicycle parking racks are available at the library.

– Submitted by Ivy Weston, Teen Services Supervisor