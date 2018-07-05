Southern California’s summer has been relatively mild so far, with deep intrusion of the marine layer keeping mornings cool but the National Weather Service (NWS) has issued two weather warnings for the Santa Monica area related to heat and beach hazards for the weekend.

The National Weather Service says high pressure will build into the region late in the week, bringing dangerous heat and gusty northerly winds in some areas.

Meteorologists say record temperatures are likely Friday and Saturday, along with critical fire weather conditions.

NWS said immediate coastal areas will vary from the 80s to mid-90s while interior coastal areas will range from the mid-90s to 105. Valleys will reach 112 and the mountains will spread from 95 – 107.

Officials said there’s increased potential for heat-related illnesses.

“Temperatures inside vehicles, even if the windows are partially open, can quickly rise to life-threatening levels,” said the official warning.

In addition, the NWS said there’s an elevated of possibly critical fire weather conditions.

“Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening,” said the heat advisory. “Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.”

The warning said that to reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and

health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency and requires calling 911.

In the same time period, intensifying Hurricane Fabio in the Pacific west of Mexico is expected to send swell that will produce big breakers, rip currents and possible sneaker waves to Southern California beaches.

“This swell is slightly smaller but very similar to the swell from Hurricane Marie in August 2014, when large surf, lethal rip currents, and damaging coastal flooding of exposed south- facing coastlines occurred over southwest California,” said the surf advisory. “The surf and rip currents will be especially dangerous considering the anticipated large beach crowds from the record hot temperatures.”

The NWS said beachgoers should be aware of conditions when approaching the water. They recommend swimming near a lifeguard and learning basic steps to escape a rip current.

“If caught in a rip current, relax and float,” said the warning. “Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.”

The heat warning is expected to last through the weekend while the high surf conditions are expected to dissipate late Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.