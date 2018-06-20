Southern California is heating up, just in time for summer.

The National Weather Service says a strong upper-level ridge moving in Wednesday will boost inland temperatures up to 12 degrees above normal.

Forecasters say valley areas around Los Angeles could see triple digits. Downtown LA temperatures will reach into the 80s.

Coastal temperatures are expected in the low to mid 70’s.

Santa Monica’s forecast from the National Weather Service calls for highs near 72 today with a light wind in the afternoon. Patchy fog is expected throughout the next week with evening lows around 60 degrees.

On Thursday, temperatures are expected to peak around 74 and remain within that range for the next few days.