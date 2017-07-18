Downtown

The Santa Monica Public Library Soundwaves concert series presents saxophonist/composer Sean Sonderegger and his band Magically Inclined on Wednesday July 19, 2017, at 7:30PM in the Main Library’s Martin Luther King Jr. Auditorium at 601 Santa Monica Blvd.

A native Santa Monican, Sondergeer is pursuing his doctorate at Wesleyan University and performs regularly in New York with artists including Karl Berger, Adam Rudolph, Tyshawn Sorey, and Roy Nathanson and Curtis Fowlkes of the Jazz Passengers.

For this show, he will be joined by a strong ensemble of Los Angeles musicians, most of whom have previously appeared on the Soundwaves series: vocalist Areni Agbabian, guitarist Alexander Noice, drummer Peter Valsamis, and series curator Jeff Schwartz on bass. They will perform a set of original jazz, incorporating world music rhythms and abstract improvisation, as heard on Sonderegger’s Skirl Records album “Eat the Air.”

Soundwaves is a monthly concert series presenting artists who appear on the DRAM (Database of Recorded American Music) streaming service. The Santa Monica Public Library is the first public library to offer this service to its cardholders. Listings of past and upcoming Soundwaves shows as well as sound and video recordings are at SoundwavesNewMusic.com

This event is free and open to the public. Seating is limited and on a first-arrival basis. The Santa Monica Public Library is wheelchair accessible. For special disabled services, call Library Administration at (310) 458-8606 at least one week prior to event. For more information, visit smpl.org or contact the Santa Monica Public Library at (310) 458-8600.