On Wednesday April 4, at 7:30 p.m., the Soundwaves new music series at the Santa Monica Public Library hosts a publication concert for Elana Mann and John Burtle’s new anthology “Propositional Attitudes: What Do We Do Next?” at the Martin Luther King Jr. Auditorium at the Main Library, 601 Santa Monica Blvd.

Published by the acclaimed local artist book press Golden Spike, “Propositional Attitudes” is a collection of performance texts intersecting conceptual art, poetry, and experimental music, in the tradition of John Cage, Yoko Ono, LaMonte Young, Pauline Oliveros, and Nam June Paik.

Mann and Burtle are visual, performance, and conceptual artists whose work has appeared in venues from the Getty Museum to sidewalks and postcards. They will discuss their book, followed by live interpretations of pieces by Michael Hopper and Mark So and a performance by Dana Reason via Skype.

Soundwaves is a concert series presenting artists who appear on the DRAM (Database of Recorded American Music) streaming service. The Santa Monica Public Library is the first public library to offer this service to its cardholders. Listings of past and upcoming Soundwaves shows as well as sound and video recordings are at SoundwavesNewMusic.com

This event is free and open to the public. Seating is limited and on a first-arrival basis. The Santa Monica Public Library is wheelchair accessible. For other disabled services, call Library Administration at (310) 458-8606 at least one week prior to event. For more information, visit smpl.org or contact the Santa Monica Public Library at (310) 458-8600.

Submitted by Jeff Schwartz, Reference Librarian