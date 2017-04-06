On March 23, at about 12:25 a.m.

While patrolling the 700 block of Broadway, an officer observed a bicyclist riding his bicycle on the sidewalk in violation of a Santa Monica Municipal Code. The bicyclist was stopped. A records check of the bicyclist revealed there was a “No Bail” warrant for his arrest. The subject was taken into custody and transported to SMPD Jail for booking.

Travion Lamar Cason, 35, from Los Angeles was arrested for riding a bike on a sidewalk and a no bail warrant.

Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law