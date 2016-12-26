On December 14, 2016 at about 3:22 p.m. officers observed two subjects riding their bicycles in violation of a municipal code at 5th Street and Santa Monica Blvd. Officers stopped both subject. Officers were unable to identify both subjects. Both subjects were placed under arrest for the municipal code violation. A search of their persons and belongings led to the recovery of crystal methamphetamine, narcotics paraphernalia, and identity cards belonging to others.

In custody: Garcia, Giovanni from Los Angeles booked for possession of methamphetamine and municipal code violation. Bail $1000.00

Castro, Johnny Andrew Los Angeles booked for identity theft, forgery, theft of mail and probation violation. No Bail