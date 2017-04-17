On April 4, at about 8:47 p.m.

While patrolling the 2000 block of Main Street officers saw a bicyclist riding his bicycle with no light in violation of a vehicle code. Officers attempted to stop the bicyclist but the bicyclist did not comply and ignored the officer’s commands. The suspect fled from the officers and rode recklessly not obeying traffic laws. Officers were able catch up with the suspect at Pico Blvd and Ocean Avenue where the suspect was placed under arrest. A search of the subject led to the recovery of narcotics paraphernalia. The suspect also had an active arrest warrant for narcotics possession. Roy James Lambert, 26, from Los Angeles was arrested for resisting/delaying an officer, possession of narcotics paraphernalia and Santa Monica warrant. Bail was set at $20,000.

Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.