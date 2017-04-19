On April 6, 2017 at about 8:16 a.m.

Officers responded to a radio call for service at Douglas Park – 2439 Wilshire Blvd – regarding an encampment. Officers arrived and identified the subjects who had refused to leave. One of the subjects was found to have a “No Bail’ warrant from LAPD for Assault with a Deadly Weapon. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to SMPD Jail for booking. A search of the subject at the Jail led to recovery of methamphetamine. Gary Mark Gorman, 60, from Pasadena, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, bringing narcotics into a Jail and a no bail felony warrant.

Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.