On July 13, 2017 at about 4:10 p.m.

Officers responded to radio call for service at 18th Street and Delaware Avenue regarding a male and female in a vehicle possibly using narcotics. Additionally, the vehicle was reported as a stolen vehicle. As officers arrived to the area, they saw the vehicle traveling northbound on 18th Street. Officers initiated a traffic stop and detained the subjects for an investigation. The male driver was taken into custody for driving a stolen vehicle. A search of the male led to the recovery of several credit cards belonging to another. The female passenger was evasive with officers and provided a false name. The female had two outstanding warrants for her arrest. Both suspects were taken into custody.

Carlos Wayne Dunnigan, 43, from Santa Monica was arrested for taking a vehicle without consent and appropriation of lost property. Bail was set at $ 25,000.00.

Gigi Pamela Grijalva, 27, from Sylmar was arrested for false ID to a Police Officer and Santa Monica Warrants. Bail was set at $ 80,000.00.

Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.