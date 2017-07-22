On July 14, at about 4:04 a.m.

While patrolling the area of 200 Colorado Blvd., officers saw a subject walking against a red light at a crosswalk. Officers stopped the subject and a computer check of the subject revealed a warrant for his arrest with full extradition out of Springfield, Illinois for a parole violation. The subject fled from the officers by running eastbound on Colorado Blvd. The subject was taken into custody by responding units at the Metro Parking Lot at 4th Street and Colorado Blvd.

Antonio Hopkins, 31, homeless, was arrested for being an out of state fugitive and resisting arrest. He was denied bail.

Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.