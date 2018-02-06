The Santa Monica Malibu Unified School District is considering several revisions to existing policies that officials hope will improve student wellness.

At their Feb. 1 meeting, the board heard a long list of updates to existing policies designed to improve health within the district. The presentation followed significant research by staff.

“We worked on this for a year and a half,” said Laura Morn, a coordinating school nurse and wellness policy coordinator. “We gathered a lot of people with different expertizes, as seen in our ad hoc committee. We knew what was currently happening and what should be happening.” Members from the proposal’s ad hoc committee range from nurses and teachers to medical doctors.

Morn outlined a district in dire need of revamping to their nutritional woes.

Morn shared stats from years past, among them figures showing that as recently as 2014, 15-20% of students didn’t pass state fitness components and that in 2015 over 24% of students qualified for free or reduced lunch but weren’t provided healthy food on a consistent basis.

Goals included addressing lack of healthy food options, addressing special dietary needs, and getting students to adhere to a standards-based and inclusive physical education.

Physical health wasn’t the only item on the proposal, as health services and emotional well-being were included as well.

“I’m thrilled to see what’s in here,” Jon Kean, Vice President of the Board said. “I know some of this takes a lot of money and a lot of people, but some of this shouldn’t take much at all. Please hold us to this.”

Although the board seemed unanimous in their praise for the proposal (besides pleas to make the proposal more accessible), the Feb. 1 item was limited to a preliminary discussion.

Staff will work out any kinks in the proposal and bring it back to the board for approval at the Feb. 15 meeting.

The Board said it was important the work advance into real-world execution.

“We have to join you and say this is what we want to do,” Boardmember Laurie Lieberman said. “Let’s find ways this doesn’t just go on the shelf, let’s let it inform policies and actions. The implementation will be a challenge. This is the ‘what,’ the ‘how’ will come.”

