Santa Monica College (SMC) is seeking applications for the Citizens Bond Oversight Committee, which oversees the implementation of the bond measures that are funding capital improvement projects at the college: Measure U (2002), Measure S (2004), Measure AA (2008), and Measure V (2016).

The application deadline is Friday, June 15.

The vacancies are specifically for representatives of local business communities of Santa Monica and Malibu. Applications for additional members are also encouraged, and the application form is available at www.smc.edu/CBOCApp.

To qualify for appointment, an applicant must be at least 18 years old; must not be a college employee or official; and must not be a vendor, contractor or consultant to the college.

The committee was established in spring 2002—as required by state law—to oversee the implementation of Measure U, the $160 million bond passed by an overwhelming 70 percent of Santa Monica-Malibu voters. The committee’s responsibility was expanded to include oversight of Measure S, the $135 million bond measure passed in November 2004; Measure AA, the $295 million bond measure passed in November 2008; and Measure V, the $345 million bond measure passed in November 2016. The bond measures are funding a wide range of projects, including replacement buildings, seismic retrofitting, safety and technology upgrades, and more.

The SMC Board of Trustees will review all applications and make the final appointments. For more information on the application process, please contact Ramin Nematollahi, the committee’s coordinator at Nematollahi_Ramin@smc.edu or (310) 434-4044. Detailed information on the committee may also be found at www.smc.edu/CBOC.

Submitted by Grace Smith, SMC Public Information Officer