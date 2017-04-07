SANTA MONICA

SMC Recieves $2 Million State Award for Innovation in Higher Education

Santa Monica College (SMC) is pleased to announce that in partnership with Arizona State University (ASU)—it has won a $2 million Award for Innovation in Higher Education to develop innovative technology that increases completion rates and ultimately makes college more affordable. SMC was one of 14 California community colleges and community college districts that won the awards—totaling $25 million—from the State of California Department of Finance. The announcement was made on Monday by The Committee on Awards for Innovation in Higher Education.

“Santa Monica College is a forward-thinking, student-centered community of learners and innovators, so we are extremely excited about developing streamlined academic pathways—ensuring that all students are provided clear ways to navigate toward their goals, whether that be a career or transfer to a four-year university,” said SMC Superintendent/President Dr. Kathryn E. Jeffery.

Santa Monica College will use the $2 million award in collaboration with ASU to implement a redesign of MyEdPlan—an award-winning educational planning tool developed by SMC—to convert it into a highly-developed interface that will help students navigate their way to academic success. ASU has had great success in using new technology to improve the number of students who successfully achieve their academic goals in a timely manner.

ASU will assist SMC in developing technology tools for the community college environment, including online major maps, career-advising applications, and other features to be personalized to each student’s goals.

California’s 2016-17 state budgets include the $25 million for the Awards for Innovation in Higher Education program. This year’s awards recognized California districts and colleges that help reduce the time it takes students to complete degrees and credentials, reduce the total cost of attendance for students, or do both.

A committee consisting of the state’s director of finance, four members selected by California Governor Jerry Brown, an appointee of the state Senate Committee on Rules and an appointee of the Speaker of the State Assembly reviewed the applications and selected the winning campuses.

– Submitted by Public Information Officer Grace Smith