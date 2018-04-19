The Santa Monica College (SMC) Theatre Arts Department will present William Shakespeare’s “The Comedy of Errors” April 20-29 at the Theatre Arts Studio Stage on the SMC main campus, 1900 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica.

“The Comedy of Errors” is a classic Shakespearean farce in which two sets of identical twins are accidentally separated at birth, leading to comical dilemmas created by mistaken identities and numerous mishaps. The SMC production is directed by SMC adjunct instructor Mikael Mattsson.

Show times are 8 p.m. on Friday, April 20 and April 27, and Saturday, April 21 and April 28, and 7 p.m. Thursday, April 26, and Sunday, April 29. Matinees are at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 22, and on Saturday, April 28, and Sunday, April 29.

Advance tickets are $10, plus a service charge, and can be purchased by going to smc.edu/studiostage or by calling (310) 434-4319 or (310) 434-3005 Monday through Friday. Tickets are $3 higher at the door during performance weekends. Parking is free on Friday evenings and weekends.

Submitted by Grace Smith