The Santa Monica College Theatre Arts Department is pleased to present “CommOddity on the Dell-S’arte” March 31-April 9 at the Theatre Arts Studio Stage on the SMC main campus, 1900 Pico Blvd.

A scenario with oddities, “CommOddity on the Dell-S’arte” is written and directed by Terrin Adair. Start with dysfunctional Stock Characters; stir in sets of estranged lovers, a smidgen of ridiculous elders, a pinch of chambermaids, and a dash of insubordinate bellhops, and you have the perfect recipe for CommOddity.

Show times are 8 p.m. on Friday, March 31 and April 7, and Saturday, April 1 and April 8, and 7 p.m. Thursday, April 6, and Sunday, April 9. Matinees are at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 2, and on Saturday, April 8, and Sunday, April 9.

Advance tickets are $10, plus a service charge, and can be purchased by going to www.smc.edu/eventsinfo or by calling (310) 434-4319 or (310) 434-3005 Monday through Friday. Tickets are $3 higher at the door before performances. Parking is free on Friday evenings and weekends.

PERFORMANCE: Dameon Victorian in “CommOddity on the Dell-S’arte” March 31-April 9 at Santa Monica College.

Photo by Judy Louff.