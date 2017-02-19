Santa Monica College’s Emeritus Concert Band, under the baton of Yosuke Miyoshi, will present a spring concert at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 5. The performance will be held in The Broad Stage at the SMC Performing Arts Center, Santa Monica Boulevard at 11th Street, Santa Monica.

The free concert – sure to please everyone in the family – will present an eclectic collection of music linked by an American theme. The program includes “America” from West Side Story by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim; “Captain America March” by Alan Silvestri; and Lincoln Portrait by Aaron Copland, with narration by Beverly White of NBC 4 News. The concert also features the SMASH Middle School Concert Band in performances of “Raiders March” by John Williams and “The Pink Panther Theme” by Henry Mancini.

Ample free parking will be available on the premises. Seating is on a first-arrival basis.

“Under the leadership of Yosuke Miyoshi, the Emeritus Concert Band continues to expand its horizons by partnering with the community to take its performances to the next level, such as this wonderful collaboration with the SMASH Middle School Concert Band,” said Gita Runkle, Associate Dean for the Emeritus program.

SMC’s Emeritus Concert Band is made up of musicians of a wide age range. The variety of musical and life experience that each band member brings to the group fuels an environment of ongoing inspiration. New members are always welcome, and we are seeking musicians who are percussionists and musicians who play French Horn. Call (310) 434-4306 to find out how to join.

The Concert Band has thrilled listeners with its free concert series since 1979. The 60-member band is part of Santa Monica College’s acclaimed Emeritus Program, established in 1975 to offer free classes and special programs to older adults.

For information, please visit www.smc.edu/emeritus or call (310) 434-4306

SMC presents Spring Literary Series

Santa Monica College will present the Spring 2017 Literary Talks & Readings, featuring a pair of distinguished authors discussing and reading from their works. The series starts on February 22.

All lectures in the series are free and are held on the main SMC campus, 1900 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica. The series is sponsored by the SMC Associates (www.smc.edu/associates) – a private organization that funds speakers and special programs on the Santa Monica College campus – and the SMC English Department. Seating is on a first-arrival basis.

The Spring 2017 series line-up is:

Wednesday, February 22: Harryette Mullen: “A Reading and Conversation with Poet Harryette Mullen” at 6:30 p.m. in Humanities & Social Sciences Lecture Hall 104. Award-winning poet and short story writer Harryette Mullen – renowned for her poetry collection “Sleeping with the Dictionary” – is a UCLA English professor whose awards include a Jackson Poetry Prize, a Guggenheim Fellowship, and a United States Artist Fellowship. She will read selections from her works, which have been published widely and reprinted in more than 100 anthologies, including the Best American Poetry anthology series.

Tuesday, April 25: Siel Ju: “Cake Time: A Reading by Siel Ju” at 11:15 a.m. in Humanities & Social Science Lecture Hall 165. Award-winning writer and SMC English professor Siel Ju is the author of two poetry chapbooks and numerous published short stories and poems, and the recipient of a residency from The Anderson Center at Tower View and Vermont Studio Center. She will read selections from her novel-in-stories “Cake Time.”

Now in its 16th year, the SMC Literary Talks & Readings Series has brought to campus such acclaimed writers as Khaled Hosseini (author of the bestselling “The Kite Runner”), Charles Johnson (author of “Middle Passage”), Audrey Niffenegger (author of the bestselling “Time Traveler’s Wife”), Geoff Dyer (essayist, critic, and author of the novel “Jeff in Venice, Death in Varanasi”), and Jonathan Safran Foer (author of “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close”).

For information, please call SMC’s Office of Public Programs at (310) 434-4100.

Submitted by Grace Smith, SMC Public Information Officer

Citywide

BofA offering grants to nonprofits

Bank of America is informing local nonprofits that the bank is currently accepting applications for grants that will be awarded for programs that provide economic mobility resources in Los Angeles county. Nonprofits offering services such as workforce development, education, shelter and hunger relief will be considered. The deadline to apply is Feb. 24, and more details can be found at bankofamerica.com/foundation.

Organizers said Bank of America’s support of such community-based services is a way to help people get on the path to financial well-being. Last year alone, Bank of America awarded more than $6.1 million to the region’s nonprofits.