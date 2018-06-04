The Santa Monica College Pete & Susan Barrett Art Gallery presents “AMP 2018,” an exhibition of works by gifted students in the highly selective Santa Monica College Art Mentor Program (AMP). “AMP 2018” will combine two-dimensional works on canvas and paper with mixed media installational sculptures, video and audio works, and performance.

The show will be open to the public from Saturday, June 9, to Saturday, June 16, with a gallery reception on Saturday, June 9, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The gallery is located at the SMC Performing Arts Center, 1310 11th Street (at Santa Monica Boulevard), Santa Monica.

The Art Mentor Program is a unique yearlong program for gifted visual art students, selected by SMC Art Department faculty. AMP — led by department chair Ronn Davis and faculty member Christopher Badger — was established to provide an innovative, experimental, and interdisciplinary environment for students to explore a variety of art forms, professional practices, and critical theory. Students experience rigorous critiques, interactive demonstrations, and exposure to a range of contemporary artists, curators, and other arts professionals through a curated speaker series and onsite studio visits.

The spring 2018 group boasts a strong selection of emerging artists who will transfer this fall as third-year students to a wide range of art programs at colleges and universities that include UCLA and UC Berkeley, Rhode Island School of Design (RISD), Pacific Northwest College of Art, Harvard University, CSU Long Beach and CSU Northridge, and Otis College of Art and Design.

The student artists this year are Nehemiah Cisneros, Ivana Damjanovic, Cynthia Kraus, Beatrice Lanza, Margaret Oakley, Nicolina Ojala, Philip Otto, Helena Schaerberg, Harold Van Arnam, Daria Volynska, Andrew Wharton, Anyi Zhao, and Pearl Zhou.

Hours for SMC’s Pete & Susan Barrett Art Gallery are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. All exhibits, gallery talks, and opening receptions are free.

For more information, please call 310-434-3434.

Submitted by Grace Smith, SMC Public Information Officer