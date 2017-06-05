11th St.

The Santa Monica College Pete & Susan Barrett Art Gallery will present “AMP 2017,” an exhibition of works by gifted students in the highly selective Santa Monica College Art Mentor Program (AMP). “AMP 2017” will combine two-dimensional works on canvas and paper with mixed media installational sculptures, video and audio works, and performance.

The show will be open to the public from Monday, June 12, to Saturday, June 17, with a gallery reception on Saturday, June 10, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The gallery is located at the SMC Performing Arts Center on Santa Monica Boulevard at 11th Street, Santa Monica.

The Art Mentor Program is a unique yearlong program for gifted visual art students, selected by SMC Art Department faculty. AMP was created to provide an innovative, experimental, and interdisciplinary environment for students to explore a variety of art forms, professional practices, and critical theory. Led by department chair Ronn Davis and faculty member Carlson Hatton, students experience rigorous critiques, interactive demonstrations, and exposure to a range of contemporary artists, curators, and other arts professionals through a curated speaker series and onsite studio visits.

The spring 2017 group boasts a strong selection of emerging artists who will transfer this fall as third-year students to a wide range of art programs at colleges and universities that include UCLA and UC Berkeley, Rhode Island School of Design (RISD), Pacific Northwest College of Art, Harvard University, CSU Long Beach and CSU Northridge, and Otis College of Art and Design.

The student artists this year are Ago Visconti, Alexis Le Gall, Chanel Kidd, Eric Potts, Felicity Machado, Gozie Ojini, Grant Blades, Ivana Damjanovic, Izzy De La Meme, Jane Milnes, Josepha Costelloe, John Lee, Joshua Kelvin Castro, Kacie Jones, Kira Oikawa-Clark, Malcolm Campanella, Nehemiah Cisneros, Ninah Turner, Pablo Olivares, Stephanie Hsu, Tala Mako, Vanessa Englund, and Yvonne LaShante White.

Hours for SMC’s Pete & Susan Barrett Art Gallery are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. All exhibits, gallery talks, and opening receptions are free.

For more information, call (310) 434-3434.