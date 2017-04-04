On March 23, at about 5:06 p.m.

Officers responded to Sears – 302 Colorado Avenue regarding two suspects that stole merchandise from the store and fled the location. Officers met with Loss Prevention staff and determined the suspects entered the store and selected merchandise from the sales floor. The suspects concealed the merchandise in their clothing and exited the store without paying for any of the items. Loss Prevention staff followed the suspects out and confronted the suspects. One suspect remained meanwhile the other walked off. The remaining suspect returned approximately $180 worth of merchandise to Loss Prevention and walked away. The suspects were located by officers at the 1600 block of Ocean Avenue. The suspects were positively identified and the store was desirous of prosecution. Narcotics paraphernalia was recovered from a suspect and no additional merchandise was recovered.

Bryan Azael Aceituno, 25, from Los Angeles, was arrested for shoplifting and possession of burglary tools. Bail was set at $5,000. Kendel Raymond Reed, 29, from Santa Monica was arrested for possession of narcotics paraphernalia. Bail was set at $250.

Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.