Police are searching for suspects connected to a Friday night shooting in Downtown Santa Monica.

According to SMPD, officers received multiple calls regarding an active shooting at the West End located at the corner of 5th and Arizona. When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the street and determined he was the victim of a fistfight.

However, multiple witnesses reported a pair of vehicles connected to the incident. Officers found one at the corner of 5th / Arizona outside the bar and the second trying to enter the freeway. In the second vehicle, officers found a victim with a gunshot wound to the ankle.

The suspects were seen running south in Alley 5 but were gone by the time officers arrived.

The shooting victim was transported to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries and the victim of the physical fight declined any medical treatment.

Detective responded and the investigation is on-going.

Anyone with information can call the Santa Monica Police Department at (310) 458-8491.

