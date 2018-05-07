Sometimes it takes a dramatic change of surroundings to follow one’s true path. At the next SHINE, storytellers will recount their true stories of traveling “Far and Away.” Stories may involve going to exotic locations – or simply leaving a familiar way of life behind. The event happens on Thursday, May 17 at 7 p.m. at the lovely Santa Monica Playhouse.

SHINE is a popular storytelling event that features storytellers coming together four times a year to share inspiring true stories. It also features live music by emerging and established artists.

The show will be hosted in May by Deana Barone, a dynamic storyteller, actress, writer, and director. Deana runs The TellTale Company, has acted Off-Broadway, regionally and in Los Angeles theatres, tells stories all over L.A. and directs solo shows. She is also a creative and audition coach and leads story workshops for actors and business people. She created, curated and co-hosted the long-running The Trunk Show (multi-genre storytelling show), is a Moth StorySlam winner, a produced playwright, and is in pre-production on a pilot she co-wrote.

Live music will be provided by Liokness (pronounced ‘lioness’), a folk-rock-pop singer-songwriter known for her sassy, spunky, and passionate originals. Born in raised in Alaska, she currently resides in Los Angeles, where she records music and makes music videos. Liokness has written about 300 songs and keeps writing more as the inspiration never ceases. You can find her music on YouTube, Spotify, iTunes, SoundCloud, Amazon, and more. A recent news article praised her “eclectic blend of folk, pop, rock, and soul music.”

Storytellers for SHINE are chosen from some of the nation’s top award-winning storytellers, writers, and performers. New storytellers of all ages and walks of life also take the stage.

SHINE is held quarterly at the Santa Monica Playhouse, 1211 4th Street, Santa Monica 90401. Convenient parking is located directly across the street, in City Parking Structure #1.

Tickets are $12, with student/senior discount also available. Tickets may be purchased in advance at www.StoreyProductions.com. Cash and checks only at the door.

For more information, visit www.StoreyProductions.com. Those interested in becoming a storyteller are encouraged to visit the website in advance for monthly themes and submission guidelines.

SHINE is produced by Isabel Storey and presented by Storey Productions in association with Santa Monica Repertory Theater and UCLArts and Healing.

Submitted by Isabel Storey, Producer