The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Malibu/Lost Hills Station has been very busy so far in 2018, protecting public safety and enforcing the law in Malibu. Between January 1 and May 31, 121 persons have been either physically arrested or cited for outstanding warrants as part of the warrant operations, according to Station Lieutenant James Royal.

Deputies have conducted several warrant operations in the City. A warrant for an arrest is normally issued by a judge when a person fails to appear in court on a previous arrest or is charged with a crime or crimes. These operations are in addition to their regular enforcement activities which resulted in 224 additional arrests from January through April. Taken together, the Sheriff’s Department averages more than two arrests per day.

“Although most of the offenses are not serious, the City and the Sheriff’s Department are committed to protecting public safety and enforcing the law no matter what the crime is,” said Mayor Rick Mullen.

The underlying offenses on the warrants in Malibu included trespassing, drunk driving, drunk in public, petty and grand theft, illegal camping, unlicensed driving, possession of controlled substances, under the influence of controlled substances, battery, criminal threats, and others. Those that were not physically arrested received warrant citations with a new court date to appear in court.

“We would like to thank the community for consistently reporting their public safety concerns to us,” Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station Lieutenant Jim Royal added. “Please continue to report all crimes, no matter how minor. We believe our proactive approach in enforcing all laws and local ordinances is having a significant impact on public safety in Malibu.”

If you see a crime being committed, or if you feel that you or other people are threatened, call 911. To contact the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station for non-emergency matters, call 310-456-6652.

Submitted by Matt Myerhoff, Malibu Media Information Officer