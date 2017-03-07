Editor:

The Santa Monica City Council has proclaimed that our City will now become a sort of “shadowy” sanctuary city welcoming all immigrants, legal or illegal — no questions asked. Must we also welcome legal or illegal immigrants who are criminals? I wonder whose brainchild this was.

There was on other childish action taken by our liberal left City Council when they divested Wells Fargo because they apparently had some connection with the recently approved Keystone Pipeline. Does the Council really believe their action will have any effect on the continuation of that project?

Will the Council now only do business with those institutions that agree with their political ideology? It looks like the citizens of Santa Monica are being ignored and must conform to the commands of our Council czars

Don Wagner

Santa Monica