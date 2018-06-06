The Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) Detectives presented a case for filing consideration on a suspect believed to be involved in a sexual assault yesterday.

The suspect has been identified as Dylan James Jensen, a 42 year-old male. The case was presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office – Airport Division Courthouse. Final charges are pending the District Attorney’s Office review.

On June 4, 2018 at about 5:55 a.m., SMPD Officers responded to a radio call for service at an apartment complex in the 2900 block of 4th Street regarding a sexual assault that just occurred. Upon arriving to the immediate area, officers located a possible suspect near 3rd Street and Ashland Avenue and detained him for an investigation. SMPD Detectives responded for an investigation.

Following a preliminary investigation, detectives determined the suspect entered the victim’s apartment through an unlocked sliding door of an elevated patio. The suspect retrieved a knife from the kitchen and proceeded to the victim’s bedroom while she was sleeping in her bed. The victim was awoken by the suspect. The suspect forced himself on the victim and sexually assaulted her. The suspect then fled the location. The victim immediately called 9-1-1. The victim was able to identify the suspect.

Jensen was booked for 261(a)(2) – Rape; 286(c)(2)(A) PC- Sodomy; 288A(c)(2)(A)-Oral Copulation; 243.4(A) PC- Sexual Battery; 459 PC-Burglary; 422(a) PC – Criminal Threats; 245(a)(1) PC – Assault with a Deadly Weapon; and 1203.2(A) PC – Probation Violation. Jensen remains in custody with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office with no bail options pending future court proceedings.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Murphy at (310) 458-8941; Sergeant Williams (310) 458-8475; or the Santa Monica Police Department at (310) 458-8491.

Submitted by Lieutenant Saul Rodriguez