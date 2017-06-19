On June 8, at about 5:45 p.m.

Officers responded to Sephora – 1244 3rd Street Promenade regarding a theft occurring. Upon officers arrival, the subject walked out of the store and was detained by Loss Prevention and officers. Loss Prevention told officers the subject entered the store and selected several items of merchandise from the sales floor and concealed it in her purse. The subject continued to walk around the store meanwhile the store’s Loss Prevention called the police. As officers arrived, the subject exited the store without paying for any items. Approximately $550 worth of merchandise were recovered. The store was desirous of prosecution. Maria Torres, 22, from Columbia was arrested and issued a citation for Burglary/Shoplifting.

Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law