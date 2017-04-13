Earth Day Event: Seed Bomb Social at Santa Monica Public Library

Santa Monica Public Library presents Earth Day Event: Seed Bomb Social on Saturday, April 15, at noon in The Annex at the Pico Branch Library, 2201 Pico Blvd.

In February, the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service added Bombus affinis, the rusty-patched bumblebee, to the endangered species list. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, a third of food around the world would disappear without honeybees. In honor of Earth Day, SMPL is celebrating a week early and sowing the seeds of floral glory, doing our part to preserve and support the local bees. Guerilla garden with them and make various types of seed bombs.

Materials will be provided. Co-presented with the Office of Sustainability and the Environment.

This program is free and open to all ages. Seating is limited and on a first arrival basis. The Santa Monica Public Library is wheelchair accessible. For special disabled services, call Library Administration at (310) 458-8606 one week prior to event.

– Submitted by Jen Ullrich, Public Services Librarian