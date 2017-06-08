Downtown

Santa Monica Public Library presents Secrets of Storytelling with Color and Light in Design, a hands-on color design session with Gloria Jaroff, AIA, on Saturday, June 17, from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Main Library’s Multipurpose Room, 601 Santa Monica Blvd.

Need professional input for your home or office color palette? Interior Designer Gloria Jaroff leads an interactive, hands-on session with color and texture samples. Bring photos or printouts of your design problem – leave with a direction and a personalized color wheel you can take to the paint store. Gloria Jaroff, AIA, is an author, lecturer, East Coast licensed architect and interior designer. Using techniques from a new color system described in her book, The Nature of Color in Interior Design (available for purchase), she teaches storytelling techniques to express your own unique voice and personal brand of color.

This program is free and open to all ages. Seating is limited and on a first arrival basis. The Santa Monica Public Library is wheelchair accessible. For disability-related accommodations, call Library Administration at (310) 458-8606 at least one week prior to event. The Main Library is directly served by Big Blue Bus lines 1, R10 and 18. The Expo Line and Big Blue Bus lines 2, 3, R3 and 9 stop nearby. Ride your bike. Bicycle parking racks are available at the library.