Restaurateur Robert Earl has opened a new concept, Seaside on the Pier, a multi-level restaurant allowing guests to grab meals suitable for a picnic on the beach, full restaurant service or cocktails on the rooftop deck, all while enjoying views of the iconic Santa Monica Pier and the Pacific Ocean.

“I am so delighted to open a restaurant on the iconic Santa Monica Pier,” said Earl. “We have taken great care to ensure the menus appeal to visitors and locals, and the setting could not be more perfect. From casual options on the first floor’s Seaside Sandwich Company, to full service meals in the Seaside Grill on the second floor, to cocktails and a full menu on the Rooftop Lounge on the third floor, we designed the space to work for all visitors spending time by the seaside. And no one can leave without having one of our delicious soft-serve ice cream cones!”

The first level is perfect for visitors who want to enjoy a more casual experience — The Seaside Sandwich Company features fresh salads, hot and cold sandwiches, and, a classic seaside treat — soft-serve ice cream in classic vanilla and chocolate, with a variety of flavors to swirl into the ice cream. All items on the first level will be available for take-out or to enjoy in the restaurant with ample seating inside as well as on the front and back decks.

For guests who prefer a full-service restaurant, there’s The Grill on the second floor. Diners can enjoy their meal inside or choose to sit outside on the terrace facing the beach and all the action of the pier.

From the Rooftop Lounge on the third level guests can enjoy unobstructed outdoor views of the beach and the Pacific Ocean. The Lounge has a full-service bar and serves the same menu available on the second level,

For More information visit www.seasideonthepier.com

Submitted by Georgina Cruz