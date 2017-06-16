On June 8, at about 1:18 p.m.

Officers responded to a radio call for service at the alley rear of 1551 Ocean Avenue regarding a subject screaming and waving a pocket knife. Officers arrived and located the subject who was detained for an investigation. A search of the subject led to the recovery of a pocket knife and a small baggie with methamphetamine, the subject was taken into custody and transported to SMPD Jail. Jeffrey Allen Tillery, 48, from Parkville, MO was arrested for possession of methamphetamine. Bail was set at $20,000.

