The Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District Board of Education will hold a special open session meeting on Tuesday, June 19, 2018, at 4 pm in the district office board room (1651 16th St.).

The meeting will serve two purposes. First, the board will hold a retreat to discuss with staff dual language and world language programs in our district.

The second purpose of the meeting is for the board to hold a public hearing on the LCAP and budget for 2018-19, which were both discussed at the May 31, 2018, special board meeting.

The California Department of Education describes the LCAP, which stands for Local Control and Accountability Plan, as “a three-year plan that describes the goals, actions, services, and expenditures to support positive student outcomes that address state and local priorities. The LCAP provides an opportunity for school districts to share their stories of how, what, and why programs and services are selected to meet their local needs.”

The board will adopt both the budget and LCAP at a regular board meeting on June 28.

The agenda for the special meeting will be posted on the district’s website: http://www.smmusd.org/board/meetings.html

There is a regular board meeting scheduled for June 28 at 5:30 p.m. in the district office board room: 1651 16th St.