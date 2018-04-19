On April 21, from 9:30 till noon, bring the kids and join the LA County Master Gardeners at Virginia Ave Farmers Market to make SEED BALLS in honor of Earth Day!

What is a seed ball? It’s a packet of seeds wrapped in soil materials (clay, compost) then dried, keeping the seeds safe till it’s time to plant them. Then just throw ‘em and watch ‘em grow! Seed balls are an easy and sustainable way to cultivate plants and a simple way to disperse them.

The Master Gardeners will bring everything you need. Their booth is located at the end of the parking at Pico and 23rd Street, next to Gloria’s Produce. It’s a hands-on project for kids and parents alike.

Submitted by Sarah Spitz