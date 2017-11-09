Tourism Talks:

By Lauren Salisbury

With our scenic views, blue skies and friendly neighborhoods, it comes as no surprise that those of us lucky enough to live in Santa Monica often become the designated host and tour guide during the holidays.

Who can blame our family and friends for wanting to spend their winter vacation time with loved ones in our sunny beachside city?

No matter how welcome they may be, Santa Monica Travel & Tourism (SMTT) recognizes that space can become an issue while hosting these cherished guests.

With this in mind, SMTT is happy to announce the return of its annual Extra Bedroom Program, running this holiday season from November 13, 2017 – January 19, 2018. Each year during this exclusive program Santa Monica hotels come together to serve their community by offering city residents access to hotel rates far below those available to visitors throughout the year.

“It is with great delight we announce the Extra Bedroom Program returns in time for the holiday season,” said Misti Kerns, SMTT president/CEO.

“These generous offers from our hospitality industry are yet another reason why it is such a gift to be able to call Santa Monica home.”

SMTT invites Santa Monica locals to take advantage of deeply-discounted hotel room rates at 18 properties across Santa Monica’s world-famous hotel collection.

Maximize your holiday budget and use the program to gain an extra bedroom without sacrificing personal space. A hotel stay can also make for a fabulous gift idea. Or better yet, treat yourself to a special experience and enjoy a stay-cation as you make family memories or attend a neighborhood holiday celebration.

You’ve earned it.

Residents can secure these discounted hotel rates by simply mentioning the program while making the reservation over the phone, then showing proof of Santa Monica residency such as a California ID or drivers’ license at check-in.

Please note that rates are subject to availability and blackout dates may apply. For more information, stop by one of SMTT’s four Visitor Center locations or visit www.santamonica.com/extrabedroom.

The following Santa Monica hotels are participating in this year’s program:

Best Western Plus Gateway Hotel Santa Monica: $194

Added values: Free parking (1 car per room), free Wi-Fi and access to 24-hour fitness room.

Cal Mar Hotel Suites: $179

Days Inn Santa Monica: $169

Added Values: Free parking, complimentary breakfast, free Wi-Fi access, dry heat sauna, complimentary newspaper and a roof-top garden with a 180-degree view.

DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Hotel Santa Monica: $239

Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows: $299

Hotel Carmel: $184 for standard rooms

Added Values: Complimentary coffee service for all guests that is set up in the hotel lobby from 6:30am to 10:00am daily.

Hotel Casa Del Mar: $425

Hotel Shangri-La: $275 Standard King; $345 One Bedroom Suite

Added Values: Complimentary Wi-Fi; $35/night extra to upgrade to Ocean View on either king or suite room.

Huntley Santa Monica Beach: $279

Added Values: One time $25.00 credit to be used at The Penthouse Restaurant only

all overnight guests.

Le Méridien Delfina Santa Monica: $229

Added Values: $25 food and beverage credit per stay. Complimentary valet parking is offered to all overnight guests.

Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel: $329

Oceana Beach Club Hotel: $325

Ocean View Hotel: $199+

Shore Hotel: $249+

Shutters on the Beach Hotel: $425

The Ambrose Hotel: $239

The Georgian Hotel: $249

Wyndham Santa Monica – At The Pier: $199

And remember – as you take on the role of host this holiday season visit www.santamonica.com for your itinerary needs. The website can be your go-to planning resource, sharing pertinent information on our city’s top must-do experiences as well as suggestions for where to stay, shop and dine while in the destination.