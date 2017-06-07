A homeless man has been charged with two separate residential robberies in Santa Monica, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Deputy District Attorney Keri Modder said Brian Noah Morgan faces two counts each of attempted murder, three counts of first-degree residential robbery, one count of attempted residential robbery, and one count each of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury, assault with a deadly weapon, a hammer, and first-degree burglary, person present.

The criminal complaint includes allegations that Morgan personally used a deadly and dangerous weapon, a knife, inflicted great bodily injury and was convicted in 2012 of assault with a firearm.

Arraignment was scheduled for June 6 in Department W30 of the Los Angeles County Superior Court, Airport Branch. Case SA095746 was filed on May 31.

On May 15, the defendant is charged with participating in a residential robbery in which the victim was assaulted, the prosecutor said. The following week, Morgan allegedly took part in another residential robbery in which a victim was stabbed several times and another was attacked with a hammer, the prosecutor added.

If convicted as charged, the defendant faces a possible maximum sentence of more than 45 years in state prison.

The case remains under investigation by the Santa Monica Police Department.