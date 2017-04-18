Downtown

The 22nd Annual Santa Monica Sustainable Quality Awards (SQA) are back recognizing business leaders in the areas of sustainable economic development, social responsibility, and stewardship of the natural environment. Developed in partnership between the Santa Monica Chamber of Commerce, City of Santa Monica and Sustainable Works, this year’s event will take place on April 20, at Le Meridien Defina Hotel in Santa Monica.

Joining the 2017 SQA event as keynote speaker is John Picard, a notable advocate for green architecture and construction. Picard is a pioneer in the sustainability movement and building efficiency and energy. He set the foundation for the U.S. Green Building Council, an influential non-profit dedicated to transforming the way buildings, homes and communities are designed. John has also led several major Fortune 500 companies towards more sustainable practices.

“Santa Monica companies continue to lead the way in incorporating sustainability principles into their business practices. Our businesses are always taking bold steps toward water self-sufficiency and green building excellence; the business community stands proudly with the city to advance these priorities,” said Laurel Rosen, president of the Santa Monica Chamber of Commerce.

Every year, the SQA promotes the efforts of local businesses to adopt sustainable practices. As the longest running and most rigorous sustainable business award program, the SQA has recognized 143 businesses with over 175 awards since 1995.

“Santa Monica businesses continue to drive the Sustainable City Plan goals by taking the extra steps to ensure a robust economy, a commitment to human resources, and a healthy natural environment.” said Susy Borlido, co-executive director of Sustainable Works. “The SQA honors sustainable businesses that inspire others to work and live consciously.”

The SQA will take place on April 20 at 11 a.m. at Le Meridien Delfina Hotel in the Penthouse Ballroom. Tickets can be purchased online at www.smsqa.com or reserved in advance by calling (310) 393-9825. Pre-paid tickets are $50 for Chamber members and $60 for non-members.

SQA Grand Prizes

The Albright: a family run and operated seafood restaurant praised for being the first sustainable business on the Santa Monica Pier that continues to inspire a green movement across all businesses on the Pier.

Apogee Electronics Corporation: a manufacturer of digital audio interfaces and audio converters that strives to achieve the most ecofriendly and balanced business possible by minimizing plastic and environmentally harmful components in its products.

LivingHomes: a designer and developer of modern prefabricated homes that combine world-class architecture with an unparalleled commitment to healthy and sustainable construction.

Santa Monica Place – Macerich: the award winning, LEED® Gold-certified shopping experience offering a collection of luxury brands, open air dining and entertainment.

SQA Excellence Awards

American Cancer Society Discovery Shop: Excellence in Economic Development

Le MeridienDelfina Hotel: Excellence in Social Responsibility

Back on the Beach Café: Excellence in Stewardship of the Environment

Beautycounter: Excellence in Stewardship of the Environment

Red Bull North America: Excellence in Stewardship of the Environment

Uplifters Kitchen: Excellence in Stewardship of the Environment

Water Garden: Excellence in Stewardship of the Environment

For more information visit www.smsqa.com