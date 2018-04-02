The spring 2018 issue of Santa Monica Review (SMR)—Santa Monica College’s (SMC) esteemed bi-annual literary arts journal—is now available. SMR is the only nationally distributed literary magazine published by a U.S. community college.

Readings and other celebratory events scheduled to mark the spring issue’s launch are:

ISSUE LAUNCH PARTY: SMR PRESENTS…

Sunday, April 8 | 5 p.m. | $10

The Edye at SMC Performing Arts Center

Join SMR at an intimate Santa Monica performance space to enjoy literary readings by four Santa Monica Review contributors—Halina Duraj (The Family Cannon), Alisa Slaughter (Bad Habitats), Charles Hood (Partially Excited States), and Victoria Patterson (The Little Brother)—with book signing and refreshments. The welcome will be by journalist and KPFK Radio’s “Rising Up” host Sonali Kolhatkar. Free parking on premises. Please visit Brownpapertickets.com for ticket details.

SMR AT BEYOND BAROQUE

Sunday, April 15 | 4:30 p.m. | $10

Venice’s landmark community literary arts center welcomes editor Andrew Tonkovich and readers Grace Singh Smith, Alex R. Jones, and Andrew Nicholls. The Beyond Baroque Literary Arts Center is located at 681 Venice Boulevard. Tickets will be for sale at the door.

SMR AT LOS ANGELES TIMES FESTIVAL OF BOOKS

Saturday, April 21 & Sunday, April 22 | Free

SMR will attend the celebrated weekend annual books festival held at the University of Southern California, and free copies of the latest issue will be distributed. Visit with friends, contributors, and other fans at the SMC/Santa Monica Review tent.

SMR AT RUSKIN

Ruskin Group Theatre Company

3000 Airport Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90405

Sunday, May 6, 5 p.m. | $10

Susan Hayden, the host of Library Girl—a popular local reading series—welcomes SMR editor Andrew Tonkovich and SMR readers Garrett Saleen, Grace Singh Smith and David Preizler. Tickets will be available on the Ruskin Group Theatre Company’s website: www.ruskingrouptheatre.com the week of April 9 (Select “Library Girl”).

Published twice yearly, Santa Monica Review showcases the work of established authors alongside emerging writers, with a focus on West Coast short stories and essays. Founded by critically-acclaimed novelist and SMC English instructor Jim Krusoe (The Sleep Garden, Parsifal), the Review has presented readers experimental, thoughtful, and funny original writing—including essays and short stories by Gary Soto, Michelle Latiolais, David Ulin, Barry Gifford, Dylan Landis and Michelle Latiolais—in nearly 30 years of publication, and is considered a leading U.S. literary journal. Recent work from the magazine appears in the annual Pushcart Prize, Best American Short Stories, and PEN/O. Henry anthologies.

The spring 2018 issue, edited by Andrew Tonkovich, features new original fiction from celebrated Southern California authors Victoria Patterson (This Vacant Paradise), Charles Hood (Partially Excited States), and Halina Duraj (The Family Cannon). Returning contributors include J.M. Hollwig, Andrew Nicholls, Ben Jahn, J.P. Vallieres, and Michael Mattes, with memoir from award-winning poet Paul J. Willis and surreal fiction from collage artist Garrett Saleen. Also featured is satire from film director David Preizler, wild revisionist history from Clancy McGilligan and giddily self-aware humor from T.S. McAdams, all first-time contributors. The issue concludes with a startling eco- meditation by Alisa Slaughter (Bad Habitats). Cover art is by Orange County artist Gabriel Zacuto.

Santa Monica Review is sold at the SMC Bookstore, Beyond Baroque and Small World Books in Venice, and other local booksellers. The publication is available for $7 per issue or $12 for the two issues each year. Copies may also be ordered by mail and by subscription through Santa Monica Review, Santa Monica College, 1900 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica 90405. For more information, visit the Santa Monica Review at www.smc.edu/sm_review or call (310) 434-3597.

Santa Monica Review is a project of Santa Monica College, part of its mission to promote literacy and the arts in the community. Santa Monica College is a California Community College accredited by the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges (ACCJC) of the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC).

Submitted by Grace Smith, SMC Public Information Officer