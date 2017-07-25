Artist Bobbie Rich will be showcased in a solo exhibition entitled “Wanderlust” on Sunday, July 30th at Upper West Restaurant in Santa Monica. The artist is looking forward to showing her work once again at Upper West. She enjoyed a solo exhibit there back in 2015.

The Santa Monica resident was born in Atlanta, Georgia, Bobbie Rich has lived in Texas, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Virginia and Illinois all before the age of 15. Bobbie was drawn to the West Coast by the University of Southern California and promises of learning from accomplished artists, art and academic scholarships and the LA art scene. Bobbie is now rooted in Southern California, creating in her Santa Monica home studio, as well as, her Palos Verdes Estates teaching studio.

The artist often donates work for charity benefits and even does live painting at the event. A recent event that she donated her time to do some live painting is Harvest Home Gala in Santa Monica. The nonprofit transforms the lives of homeless pregnant women and their children by providing housing, support, and programs that equip women to become great mothers.

Rich will be exhibiting a variety of works which feature people, waves, including exotic animals and a mixture of people inspired by travel, fashion, nature and personal relationships. La-Keysha 2 is the first work created from Rich’s Angels Among Us series. “One of my first paintings to gain significant gallery and television coverage, close to a decade ago, was my original La-Keysha. She now resides with one of my collectors in Redondo Beach. La-Keysha 2 incorporates new materials and detailing while still utilizing the buttery quality of oil paint to create beautiful flesh tones.”

The opening reception of “Wanderlust” will be held on Sunday, July 30 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Upper West located at 3321 Pico Blvd. in Santa Monica.

To find out more about the artist, see www.BobbieRich.com