Santa Monica Public Library presents the Soundwaves series

On Thursday August 9, 2018, the Soundwaves new music series at the Santa Monica Public Library welcomes vocalist Anne Rhodes and bassist Carl Testa for a concert of improvised music incorporating interactive electronics programmed by Testa. They will perform one set, beginning at 7:30pm, in the Martin Luther King Jr. Auditorium of the Main Library, at 601 Santa Monica Blvd.

Based in New Haven, Rhodes and Testa perform in a variety of styles and ensembles within jazz, improvisation and new music.

The Soundwaves concert series features composers and performers who appear on the DRAM (Database of Recorded American Music) streaming service for independent art music labels. The Santa Monica Public Library is the first public library to offer this service to its members.

Rhodes and Testa can be heard on DRAM on numerous recordings by their mentor NEA Jazz Master and MacArthur “genius grant” recipient Anthony Braxton.

This event is free and open to the public. Seating is limited and on a first-arrival basis. Soundwaves is sponsored by the Friends of the Santa Monica Public Library. The Santa Monica Public Library is wheelchair accessible. For other disabled services, call Library Administration at (310) 458-8606 at least one week prior to event. For more information, visit smpl.org or contact the Santa Monica Public Library at (310) 458-8600.

Submitted by Jeff Schwartz