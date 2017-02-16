Downtown

The Santa Monica Public Library presents Stop Senior Scams on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 3 P.M. in the Main Library Multipurpose Room. This delightful revue is written and performed by an all-senior cast and hosted by two retired judges. It alerts the audience to criminals and unscrupulous businesses that prey on seniors and teaches how to protect your family, friends, and yourself.

The Stop Senior Scams Acting Program has been recognized by the Los Angeles City Council for its collaboration in a resolution designating May 15 as Senior Fraud Awareness Day in the City of Los Angeles and by the California State Assembly. It was featured in a November 2015 Consumer Reports cover story by Tobie Stanger, who also recognized the program in her testimony before a Congressional subcommittee in Washington DC. The group is currently featured in the Federal Trade Commission video “Pass It On.”

Peggy Mollin, a 98-year-old member of the Stop Senior Scams Acting Program, will be performing at the Feb. 18 program at the Santa Monica Library. She is a long-time resident of Santa Monica and volunteer in the community and has been a member of the group for 7 years.

This event is free and open to the public. Seating is limited and on a first-arrival basis. The Santa Monica Public Library is wheelchair accessible. For special disabled services, call Library Administration at (310) 458-8606 at least one week prior to event. For more information, visit smpl.org or contact the Santa Monica Public Library at (310) 458-8600.