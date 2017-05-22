Downtown

Santa Monica Public Library presents Soundwaves: Southland Plays Oliveros

The Santa Monica Public Library Soundwaves concert series presents the Southland Ensemble performing the work of Pauline Oliveros on Wednesday June 7, at 7:30 p.m. in the Main Library’s Martin Luther King Jr. Auditorium at 601 Santa Monica Blvd. This presentation is also part of the 13th season of the Dog Star Orchestra festival of experimental music, coordinated by Michael Piasro (http://dogstarorchestra.com/).

The Southland Ensemble is a Los Angeles-based group who have presented the work of John Cage, Anthony Braxton, Mauricio Kagel, David Tudor, Robert Ashley, James Tenney, among others. This program consists of text pieces by Pauline Oliveros, including “Ear Piece,” “Pebble Music,” “Papericity,” “Arctic Air,” and “Rock Piece,” works which bridge poetry, meditation, performance art, and sound.

Soundwaves is a monthly concert series presenting artists who appear on the DRAM (Database of Recorded American Music) streaming service. The Santa Monica Public Library is the first public library to offer this service to its cardholders. Listings of past and upcoming Soundwaves shows as well as sound and video recordings are at soundwavesnewmusic.com

This event is free and open to the public. Seating is limited and on a first-arrival basis. The Santa Monica Public Library is wheelchair accessible. For special disabled services, call Library Administration at (310) 458-8606 at least one week prior to event. For more information, visit smpl.org or contact the Santa Monica Public Library at (310) 458-8600.