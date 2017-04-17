Downtown

The Santa Monica Public Library is proud to present vocal improviser Bonnie Barnett and her band on April 19, 2017, at 7:30PM in the Main Library’s Martin Luther King Jr. Auditorium at 601 Santa Monica Blvd.

Barnett is a longtime participant in the Los Angeles new music community who has performed at the REDCAT and the Eagle Rock Center for the Arts, among other venues, and co-hosts Trilogy, broadcast Wednesday nights 9-10PM on KXLU 88.9. For this concert she will interpret texts by Gertrude Stein and Dottie Grossman, accompanied by Dan Clucas (cornet), Richard Wood (alto saxophone), Hal Onserud (bass), and Garth Powell (drums).

Soundwaves is a monthly concert series presenting artists who appear on the DRAM (Database of Recorded American Music) streaming service. The Santa Monica Public Library is the first public library to offer this service to its cardholders. Listings of past and upcoming Soundwaves shows as well as sound and video recordings are at soundwavesnewmusic.com

This event is free and open to the public. Seating is limited and on a first-arrival basis. The Santa Monica Public Library is wheelchair accessible. For special disabled services, call Library Administration at (310) 458-8606 at least one week prior to event. For more information, visit smpl.org or contact the Santa Monica Public Library at (310) 458-8600.