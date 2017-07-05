The Beach

Santa Monica Public Library (SMPL) is heading back to the beach this summer for more fun in the sun with SMPL at the Beach 2017, a series of four seaside pop-up libraries at the Annenberg Community Beach House, and Dorothy Green Park.

Visitors to their sun-kissed pop-up libraries can enjoy a variety of family-friendly, beach themed activities including: Seaside Story Time, nautical crafts, ukulele lessons, hula hooping, and hands-on, interactive environmental education. Librarians will be on-hand to sign out books from our curated collection of beach reads (no library card required), give personalized reading recommendations, and demonstrate cutting edge library apps, eBooks and streaming media. Folks looking to relax can beat the heat and kick back with a book in the shade of our Surfside Reading Lounge, or enjoy beach games like bocce and ladder toss. Each pop-up will also feature a unique, limited edition SMPL at the Beach giveaway.

Grab a towel and sunscreen and join us for SMPL at the Beach from 10:00 am – 3:00 pm on:

Friday, 7/7 at the Annenberg Community Beach House, 415 Pacific Coast Hwy

Saturday, 7/15 at Dorothy Green Park, where Ocean Park Boulevard ends

Friday, 8/11 at the Annenberg Community Beach House, 415 Pacific Coast Hwy

Saturday, 8/26 at Dorothy Green Park, where Ocean Park Boulevard ends

SMPL at the Beach is brought to you by Community & Cultural Services and the Santa Monica Public Library, with funding from Friends of the Santa Monica Public Library and the Library Foundation of Santa Monica. For more information about this free public program, visit smpl.org/beach or call the Reference Services Department at (310) 434-2608.

Submitted by Jeff Kaplan, Reference Services Librarian