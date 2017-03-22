Downtown

The Santa Monica Public Library invites residents to mark the end of the week with a free concert of French chamber music from the 19th, 20th, and 21st centuries, performed by Deborah How (flute and piano), Rik Noyce (flute), and Sylvie Olliver (piano). All three are in high demand as performers and teachers and will also speak briefly about the music on the program. The show is from noon to 1 p.m. on Friday March 24 in the Martin Luther King Jr. Auditorium of the Main Library, at 601 Santa Monica Blvd.

This event is free and open to the public. Seating is limited and on a first-arrival basis. The Santa Monica Public Library is wheelchair accessible. For special disabled services, call Library Administration at (310) 458-8606 at least one week prior to event. For more information, visit smpl.org or contact the Santa Monica Public Library at (310) 458-8600.