On Friday, May 4, from 6 to 8 p.m., Santa Monica Public Library presents Fierce Friday, the kickoff event for the annual YALLWEST Young Adult Book Festival. The Library’s exclusive, after-hours preview event features 18 of the biggest young adult literature authors, who will be signing their books, mingling with fans, and participating in fun activities at the Main Library, 601 Santa Monica Blvd.

Fierce Friday is produced in collaboration with YALLWEST and Fierce Reads, Macmillan Books’ imprint for young adult readers. The preview night event is intended to give readers a chance to meet their favorite authors up-close and personal the night before the festival itself, which takes place on Saturday, May 5 on the Santa Monica High School Campus. Fierce Friday features many of Fierce Reads’ top authors, including Marissa Meyer, Kami Garcia and Tomi Adeyemi, as well several other bestselling authors like Alexandra Bracken, Richelle Mead, Tamora Pierce and Angie Thomas. In addition to meeting their favorite authors, fans will have the opportunity to dance in a silent disco, pose with friends in a photo booth, test their skill at trivia, and indulge their creative side with coloring and crafts. A free ticket is required for admission. Reserve tickets at http://yallwest.eventbrite.com.

Books will be available for purchase at the event however, authors will sign books not sold at the event. Not all authors will have time to sign all books.

YALLWEST was born at the Santa Monica Public Library in 2015, and quickly grew to become the largest young adult book festival in the United States. It is an author and teen-run young adult and middle grade book festival and non-profit, with the goal of getting books in the hands of those in need and saying the words to get them to open them.

The 2018 YALLWEST Book Festival is on May 5 from 9AM – 7PM at Santa Monica High School, 601 Pico Boulevard, Santa Monica. This is a free event with no registration required. Specific keynotes are ticketed. See yallwest.com for more information.

The Santa Monica Public Library is wheelchair accessible. For disability-related accommodations, call Library Administration at (310) 458-8606 at least one week prior to the event. The Main Library is directly served by Big Blue Bus lines 1, R10 and 18. The Expo Line and Big Blue Bus lines 2, 3, R3 and 9 stop nearby. Ride your bike. Bicycle parking racks are available at the library.

Submitted by Rachel Foyt, Senior Administrative Analyst